Hyderabad: Flights to United Kingdom resume from RGIA

By | Published: 4:59 pm

Hyderabad: Giving a much needed boost to the Covid-19 pandemic-hit air travel sector, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Monday resumed flight operations to the Heathrow airport in the United Kingdom.

According to RGIA officials, the first such flight of the British Airways (BA 276), a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off on Monday with passengers early morning from RGIA to Heathrow, London at around 7.50 AM. All passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of RGIA, which has been kept ready for flight operations. Mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the Covid-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

British Airways would be operating four times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to London as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Following months of uncertainty caused by the global lockdown, we are delighted to be able to once again provide a direct flight between Hyderabad and the UK. We know many of our customers in India have been waiting to be reunited with friends and family. We look forward to welcoming them back onboard,” a British Airways spokesperson said.

With an aim to revive the pandemic struck economy, during Unlock 3.0, the Indian government is building “Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements”, which are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hyderabad-Heathrow is one such flight, RGIA officials said, adding that the RGIA was already handling evacuation international flights, both arrivals and departures, with safety precautionary measures in place.

