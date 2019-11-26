Hyderabad flyovers turn racing tracks

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The ghastly accident on the Biodiversity Flyover on Saturday was caused by over-speeding, according to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, who registered 550 overspeeding cases on the flyover in the six days prior to the accident.

Over-speeding, according to official figures, has topped the list of violations in the State till October 31 this year.

A staggering 8,96,092 cases have been registered against drivers across the State for driving their vehicles beyond the prescribed speed limits and also issued challans on them. The police have generated a whopping revenue of Rs 72.51 crore through penalties imposed on these violators.

Despite the Traffic Police advising the drivers to adhere to the speed limit norm to prevent accidents, most of them continue to drive according to their whims and fancies and violating rules, officials say. In the Biodiversity flyover accident, the Volkswagen car was being driven at around 104 kmph, officials said, pointing out that the speed limit on the flyover was 40 kmph.

Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar said motorists should follow traffic rules in the interest of everyone. “Whenever there is a sign board indicating a speed limit, it is the responsibility of the driver to adhere to it,” he said. A majority of car drivers have been driving at breakneck speed on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) ignoring the warnings, and some of them were found to be driving at 180 kmph and more, putting their and others lives at risk on the 158-km stretch.

Almost the same is the situation on the National and State highways, officials said. The police are booking cases of over-speeding under provisions of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and collecting a fine of Rs 1,000 from each. On State and National highways, traffic experts say, defects in road engineering were the main factor that contributed to accidents.

There were several engineering wings in the departments like Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Roads and Buildings that were involved in road engineering works. Lack of coordination between these engineering wings and private contractors taking up repair works and laying new roads was resulting in a delay in fixing the causes for the accidents on the highways and other thoroughfares.

JNTU Civil Engineering wing professor KM Lakshmana Rao said many accidents were taking place because of the operational maintenance problem after laying a road. Intelligent transport system should be introduced after a detailed study, he added.

