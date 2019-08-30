Hyderabad: Focus on revenue generation, Officials told

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan instructed officials to explore means of increasing revenue generation without revising property tax and trade licences and fixing lacunae in improving the revenue collections.

Several developmental works and projects like Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), constructing of double bedroom houses and others were being taken up by the municipal corporation.

Funds required for executing all these projects should be explored by respective wings and they should focus on strengthening their revenue sources. Pointing to the news reports in media, the Mayor said many commercial establishments were constructing additional floors than approved in the building plan.

“The government is likely to issue orders declaring 105 residential roads into commercial roads shortly. This will help increase the revenue for the municipal corporation,” Rammohan said.

Instructions were issued to the Town Planning wing to set up the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bank for issue of TDR in taking up nala widening, SRDP, road development projects across the city.

