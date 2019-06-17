Hyderabad: Follow traffic rules, pvt bus owners told

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: The traffic police officials on Monday held a meeting with the owners of private buses operating from the city and asked them to follow traffic rules. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar, who chaired the meeting, asked the owners to ensure that drivers do not enter into the city before the stipulated time of 10 pm. They asked the drivers to follow traffic rules and not to use high decibel horns which result in noise pollution and disturbance to the general public. Anil Kumar told the bus operators that a meeting would be held between the police and operators to identify pick-up and drop points in the city to see there are no traffic-related issues.