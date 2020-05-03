Hyderabad: Food a major problem for hostel inmates

By | Published: 12:11 am 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Lockdown has been tough for bachelors staying in hostels for the last 40 days. While several students and employees living in hostels and paying guest accommodations manage to leave for their homes, those stranded are struggling to spend each day of the lockdown.

Food continues to be a major problem with the hostels not able to provide the regular menu and hotels and eateries across the city remaining closed. From nearby groceries, the hostelliers have been picking biscuit packets, chips and whatever snack they get and managing day to day life.

Some hostels have been providing quality food while most others are blamed of offering unpalatable dishes to their inmates. “Initially, I faced issues in availing good food, however my hostel management is now providing better breakfast and meals,” said Achyut Yogi, an employee staying at a hostel in Banjara Hills.

Rajesh Kumar, a bachelor staying at Ameerpet hostel said that whenever they do not like breakfast, they go out and buy some fruits or biscuit packets. “This is the only way for us to fill our stomachs. We are unable to get any food from outside and will eat whatever hostel management provides,” he said.

