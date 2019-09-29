Hyderabad Football Club unveils new jersey for 2019 ISL season

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: The city-based franchise in Indian Super League, Hyderabad Football Club unveiled the new jersey for its debut season and introduced 25 players. The HFC, who are replacing Pune City FC in the sixth season of the ISL, will have its home games at the Gachibowli stadium and the owners Vijay Madduri and Varun Tripuneni are hoping to bring back the past glory of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay said that the city of Hyderabad, which had a huge impact on Indian football, finally got a team of their own. “It is a proud moment for the city football fans.

There is a huge fan base for EPL and La Liga. Now, we have our own team in ISL. We are also looking at developing the game from grassroots and football community. Our focus is on schools and players in different age categories. This will reignite the football legacy,” added Vijay.

Newly-elected Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohd Azharuddin too extended his support in the development of the sport in city. “Football is one of my favourite games.

Hyderabad had a rich culture and I played a lot in my young age. It is heartening to see our own Hyderabad team,” he added. Noted Tollywood actor, Venkatesh too added that the city has wide fan base and said he will cheer the city team in the upcoming season.

