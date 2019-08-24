Hyderabad: Foreign scholars decode Persian manuscripts

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: An international Persian Summer School, to study and decipher the largest collection of manuscripts, commenced at Telangana State Archives and Research Institute here on Saturday.

The five-day programme, which is conceptualised by University of Gottingen, Germany, is being held with focus on ‘Reading and Analysing Indo-Persian Records’.

About 30 scholars from foreign universities such as Harvard, Michigan, California, Poland, Tehran and universities of Germany and Singapore, among others, were given an opportunity to explore lakhs of Persian manuscripts pertaining to Bahmani, Adil Shahi, Qutb Shahi, Mughals and Asaf Jahi dynasties, according to a press release.

Prof. Eva Orthamann, head of the department of Iranian Studies at University of Gottingen, said Telangana State Archives has vast unmatchable records of medieval history, which is difficult to find anywhere in the world.

Telangana State Archives director Dr. Zareena Parveen explained and trained the scholars about the deciphering techniques of the four-feet-long manuscripts. She said the State Archives was preserving 43 million documents of which 90 per cent were in Persian and Urdu languages, the largest such quantum in the country.

The classes were held on the topics of Sigillography, legend system, conservation and preservation, and enemies of records, among others.

