Hyderabad: Former GM of HMT passes away

By | SPORTS BUREAU | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Veturi Yoganand, former General Manager, Hindustan Machine Tools, Hyderabad, died here at his residence at Shameerpet this morning, following cardiac arrest. He was 75.

Yoganand, who was with the HMT for 34 years, was also the Project Manager of Wheel and Axle Plant of Indian Railways in Bangalore between 1982 and 1985. For over a decade he was also the Country Consultant of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (NIDO).

Yoganand is survived by his wife Sundara Lakshmi, son Dr Uttam Veturi, a medical practitioner in England and daughter Chandana Talluri, a noted classical dance guru and an executive with Oracle in California.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .