Hyderabad: Former Home Guard convicted for rape of minor

Published: 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: A city court on Monday convicted a former home guard, Thota Sugunkar Soma Murthy, 31, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 22,000 on him.

According to the police, the home guard used to frequent the victim’s house as he was friends with her mother. During one of his visits, the man had raped the child.

On a complaint, the Chatrinaka police had booked a case and arrested him. The court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty under sections of the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000. The court also found him guilty under Section 506 of IPC and convicted him for two years and imposed an additional fine of Rs. 2,000 on him.

