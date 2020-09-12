Hyderabad: Former pacer Anil Mittal passes away

A consistent performer in local leagues while playing for State Bank of India, the tall Mittal was in the Hyderabad junior teams

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:23 pm 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: Former fast bowler Anil Mittal passed away here on Saturday. He was 60. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

A consistent performer in local leagues while playing for State Bank of India, the tall Mittal was in the Hyderabad junior teams although he could never play in Ranji Trophy.

Mittal, a strict disciplinarian, became a coach in 1989. He was the coach of the various Hyderabad junior teams and under him the State under-16 team won the South Zone championship. He was also the coach of St Andrews School’s team that won numerous tournaments.

He was part of the St John’s Academy coaching staff since the inception in 1986. “He was very passionate about the game. He never missed a single training session,’’ said John Manoj, vice president of Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Former Hyderabad Ranji swing bowler P Jyothi Prasad said Mittal shone as a coach also. “He was a dedicated coach.’’

Noel Bernard Carr, who resides in Australia, said Mittal was a gentle giant. “He was a good batsman also. Apart from that he was a good mover of the ball. He swung the ball both the ways.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .