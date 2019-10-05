Hyderabad: Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash arrested

By | Published: 2:28 pm 2:53 pm

Hyderabad: Former CEO of TV9 Ravi Prakash was detained by the The Banjara Hills police on Saturday for allegedly cheating and gross misappropriation of funds that caused wrongful loss to Associated Broadcasting Company Private Limited (ABCPL) and its shareholders.

He is alleged to have draw huge sums without any proper authorization and approval.

A police team went to Ravi Prakash’s house in Banjara Hills and detained him in connection with the case. The Banjara Hills police earlier booked two cases against him.

After receiving notices from the police, Ravi Prakash appeared before the investigating officer.

The Cyberabad police also booked a case against him.

