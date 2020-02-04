Hyderabad: Foundation course for Civil Services officers

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussorie, Dr Sanjeev Chopra inaugurated the Special Foundation Course (FC) for All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers and Second Foundation Course for Military Engineer Service (MES) Probationers at Dr MCR HRD Institute here on Monday.

The Director, who was the chief guest, said that the present-day society is characterised by ever-rising aspirations on the part of people who expect delivery of efficient services at a fast pace. “The challenge for the civil servants in this scenario, is to keep their skill set up-to-date in order to measure up to these expectations and deliver good governance”, he stated.

“In this transformed environment, arbitrary and dictatorial approach to administration has become a thing of the past”, he said and called upon Civil servants to develop the right set of people-related skills. He called upon them to use the emerging technologies to understand the problems of people in their true and total frame of reference and find enduring solution to them.

Brig P K G Mishra, underlined the greater need for Military-Civil collaboration. “Honesty to self, loyalty to organization, and integrity to country should be the guiding principles both for Civil Servants and MES Probationers in their careers”, he added.

B P Acharya, Director General MCR HRD and Special Chief Secretary to Government, advised the probationers to emerge as role models by pursuing excellence, demonstrating courage to tell the truth, and networking with different Services by breaking the silos.

