Hyderabad Foundation for Deaf Women bags first prize

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Foundation for Deaf Women has bagged the first prize in dance and drama segments in the 5th national cultural festival of All India Foundation for Deaf Women held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar recently.

The team from Hyderabad received a standing ovation for their drama performance from the judges and viewers, according to the press release. The president of Hyderabad Foundation for Deaf Women, Shanti Jetti congratulated the winners and appreciated their efforts to progress despite their challenge. The national event was inaugurated by Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of State in-charge Social Security and Empowerment, Odisha. The prizes to the winners were given away in the valedictory function, which was attended by founder chairperson of All India Foundation for Deaf Women, Rajya Lakshmi Rao, the release added.

