Hyderabad: Founder’s Day held at CCMB

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: A series of events, including expert talks and interaction sessions, were organised to mark the 4th Founder’s Day celebrations of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

In the inaugural of the celebrations, CCMB Director Dr RK Mishra and senior researchers paid rich tributes to Dr PM Bhargava, who was instrumental in setting up the top genetic institute in the country.

The celebrations featured talks by researcher from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISEAR), Pune Thomas Pucadyl and Gayatrai Saberwal from Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), Pune.

Talks by students and young researchers from CCMB were also lined up apart from a debate and discussion between senior researchers on the topic ‘Genome Editing, Genetic Modification and Future of Agriculture in India’.

The discussion featured Dr RK Mishra, Pooja Bhatnagar from ICRISAT, Amitabh Mohanty from National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi. The panel of experts highlighted lack of policy for regulation of GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) and discussed on socioeconomics of all stakeholders involved in agriculture.

An alumni meet for networking and fun activities among past and present students was also organised. It showcased merchandise designed by students, talks, interaction with alumni on career goals and students and post-doctoral researchers spoke about cutting edge topics on science including infectious biology, game theory in evolution, cell’s ability to sense oxygen, magnetic field and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

