Hyderabad fountains in need of restoration

Hyderabad: When Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth king (sultan) of the Qutb Shahi dynasty planned the city of Hyderabad, he emphasised on the fountains and gardens to beautify it apart from magnificent palaces.

It is because of it, that today we have a few good fountains remaining in the city including the Gulzar Houz near Charminar.

The Gulzar Houz fountain also known as Char-Su-Ka-Houz (fountain of the four cardinal directions) was constructed in the middle of the four arches.

Originally, the Gulzar Houz was octagonal in shape and four streams used to flow from this fountain. But its shape was altered over a period of time and what we see now is a corrupted Gulzar Houz, explains historian Dr Mohammed Safiullah, historian.

To dismay of many, the Gulzar Houz fountain now remains a show piece with the authorities doing little to bring back to its glory, many feel.

However, the officials are confident of restoring it back to its pristine glory very soon. “We are finalising the restoration of the Gulzar Houz after consulting the historians to ensure we keep its originality intact,” said an official of GHMC.

The Qutb Shahi rulers laid more emphasis of beautification including fountains. Several fountains dotted the Golconda fort and the Qutb Shahi tombs in those days. “In fact, the fountain in front of the Hayath Bakshi Begum tomb at Qutb Shahi tomb is crafted in marble and is one of the most beautiful edifices remaining in the city. It is in the shape of a fish and when the water flows down, one can hear a sound that is similar to that of a fish swimming. It was a collaborative effort of artisans and engineers of the Qutb Shahi era,” said Mr. Safiullah.

Water to the fort was supplied for both drinking and ornamental purpose from the Talab-e-Durg, which is now called Durgam cheruvu.

Mr. MA Qayyum, Former Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums explained that the engineering worked on the principle of gravity. “The water flowed downwards from the Durgam Cheruvu at a great speed into the fountains at the Golconda. Later, the same principle was applied for Gulzar Houz, the fountains at Chowmahalla Palace, Charminar monument, Purani Haveli and Mecca Masjid. The water was drawn from the Jalpally tank located around 15 kilometers away from Charminar through dedicated water channels,” he explained.

Several fountains have disappeared in the last few decades with little or no interest in its upkeep.

