Hyderabad: Four cars damaged in wall collapse

By | Published: 11:37 am

Hyderabad: Four cars were damaged heavily when the boundary wall of Meadowland apartments collapsed on top of them at Kukatpally Housing Board here in the wee hours of Friday. No casualties were reported.

Police sources said due to the heavy downpour in the early hours, the wall which reportedly had no pillars to support had absorbed the rain water. It suddenly collapsed on the cars which were parked beside it.

The KPHB police are investigating.

