Hyderabad: Four Covid positive prisoners still at large

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: The four Covid-19 positive prisoners of Cherlapally Central Prison, who escaped from the Covid ward of Gandhi Hospital early on Thursday, are still at large even as half a dozen police teams are trying to track them down.

While 21-year-old Mohammed Abdul Arbaz from Borabanda in Santhnagar and 35-year-old Mohammed Javeed from Chandrayangutta were undertrial prisoners, Mangali Somasunder (20) of Rajeev Gandhi Nagar in Borabanda and Parvatham Narsaiah (41) of Vemulagutta in Medak district were convicts.

They were among 20 prisoners undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital. Of the four persons, Narsaiah, convicted in gang rape and dacoity cases, had made an attempt to escape from the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda in December 2011.

“We are keeping a close watch on their homes and those of their relatives,” a police official said, adding that so far, they had not even contacted their relatives since the police were monitoring their call details as well.

The police officials expressed concern over the safety of those who come in contact with these Covid-19 positive prisoners. The quartet should realise that they were not supposed to roam freely because of their illness, an official said, adding that they were also risking their own lives by avoiding treatment.

The police teams were taking care and would wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits once the prisoners were caught to shift them to the hospital. The police released the photographs of the four prisoners along with their crime particulars and facial features seeking information on them.

Officials said the prisoners were wearing normal clothes at the time of escape, adding that informants would be rewarded suitably and their particulars would be kept confidential.

