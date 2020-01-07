Hyderabad: Four DTO staff sentenced to 3 years RI

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: A special court for ACB cases on Monday sentenced four employees of the District Treasury Office (DTO) in Medak district to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a fake military pension case that was booked in 1999.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 each on them. U Chandrasekhar, Inspector of Crime Investigation Department (CID) said the court held as guilty B Narayana, former Assistant Treasury Officer, MA Saleem, former Sub-Treasury Officer, Pothuraju Chandraiah and Dappu Ramachandraiah, both former senior accountants of DTO and S Anjaiah, who died during the trial.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Medak District Treasury Officer G Vijay Kumar, the CID registered a case against the accused under Sections 419,420,465,467,468,471,477(A) read with 109 of IPC and 120(B) of IPC along with the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Chandrasekhar said the five DTO officers concluded with a few persons from Bihar who posed themselves as military personnel and claimed pension. The Bihari gang persons committed similar offences in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter