Hyderabad: Four held for murder in old city

Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday solved the murder case of Azam alias Rehanin and arrested four persons in connection with the case which was reported on Sunday. Two auto-rickshaws and two daggers were seized from the arrested persons — Mohd Khaled, Mohd Khaja Pasha, Mohd Raheem and Mohd Wajahat, all from Vattepally in Falaknuma.

According to the police, Khaled recently had a fight with Azam over a financial issue and ended up being injured in the fight. Bearing it in mind, Khaled, along with his associates, plotted to kill Azam and procured knives with the help of Wajahat.

Early Sunday, Raheem and Khaled picked up Azam from the auto stand in Charminar on a pretext of reaching a compromise. “They drove in an autorickshaw in and around in Shaheen Nagar and Hashamabad in old city. They then took Azam to a hillock after making him drink alcohol and stabbed him to death,” the police said.

Based on footage collected from surveillance cameras, the four were arrested from Engine Bowli crossroads

