Hyderabad: Four injured in bus accident at Shamshabad

Published: 10:52 am

Hyderabad: Five persons were injured when a private travels bus overturned at Shamshabad on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at Madanapalle village on NH 44 when the driver of the bus bound from Hyderabad to Chittoor apparently tried to negotiate a turn.

Around 22 persons were travelling in the bus.

On information the Shamshabad police reached the spot and shifted the injured to private hospital.

The condition of two persons including the driver is reportedly serious.

The accident resulted in heavy traffic jam on the highway. Heavy cranes were deployed by the police to remove the bus.

