Hyderabad: Four injured in LPG cylinder explosion

By | Published: 9:31 am

Hyderabad: Four members of a family sustained injuries in a LPG cylinder explosion at Malakpet on Saturday night.

The incident happened at Venkatadri Nagar under Malakpet police station area.

The four injured are identified as Laxmaiah, Yadamma, Mukesh and Tejaswini. All the injured were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around midnight when the family was asleep in their house. Due to the explosion, several articles in the house were damaged.

Police suspect the gas from the cylinder might have leaked and resulted in the explosion.

On information the police along with the clues team visited the spot.

The police are investigating.

