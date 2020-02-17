Hyderabad: Four vehicles in Minister convoy damaged in accident

By | Published: 10:33 pm 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Four vehicles in the convoy of Transport Minister Puvada Ajay Kumar were damaged in a road accident at Banjara Hills on Monday afternoon. One constable suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

The accident occurred when the Minister was on way to Pragathi Bhavan around noon. As the convoy comprising five vehicles was passing along the GVK Mall stretch, the driver of the pilot vehicle applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting a motorist.

“The vehicles tailing the pilot vehicle collided with the car in the front resulting in damages to the vehicles. One constable who was in the pilot vehicle sustained minor injuries,” said N Kalinga Rao, Station House Officer (Banjara Hills). The Minister left the place in another car while the police towed away the vehicles.

