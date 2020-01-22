Hyderabad: Four-year-old boy drowns in water sump

By | Published: 5:13 pm 6:07 pm

Hyderabad:A four-year-old boy drowned in a water sump while playing at his house in Jawahar Colony in Chandanagar late on Tuesday.

According to the Chandanagar police, the child, B.Vishal, was playing in front of his house while his parents were inside. He slipped and fell into the uncovered sump.

His parents who realized he was missing for a long time searched for him in the house and neighbourhood, but in vain. The body was later found in the water sump.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” police said.

The Chandanagar police booked a case and are investigating while the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and later handed over to his family on Wednesday afternoon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .