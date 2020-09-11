Hyderabad: Four-year-old dies after getting caught between fighting parents

The couple identified as Adivaiah, a garbage rickshaw puller and his wife Durgamma, a labourer, lived with their daughter Sunitha in a temporary hut. Police said the two had frequent fights and last night too

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl died after getting caught in between her parents who were having an argument that turned violent.

According to the police, the incident happened at VN Nagar in Miyapur late on Thursday night.

The couple identified as Adivaiah, a garbage rickshaw puller and his wife Durgamma, a labourer, lived with their daughter Sunitha in a temporary hut. Police said the two had frequent fights and last night too, Adivaiah reportedly picked up an argument and abused Durgamma.

Furious with her husband, Durgamma is said to have taken her daughter’s hand and was walking out of the house when Adivaiah grabbed a stick and attacked her. However, though she managed to step aside to avoid getting hit by the stick, the child was caught unawares and the blows landed on her.

“She suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was declared dead at the hospital,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Miyapur police booked a case and subsequently arrested Adivaiah.

