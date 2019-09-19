Hyderabad: Fraudster arrested for extorting bizman of Rs 1.4cr

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: Detective Department of Hyderabad on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old man, who extorted Rs 1.4 crore from a surgeon turned businessman in the name of a fake Central government scheme which he named ‘Prime Minister Krishi Vikas Yojana’.

According to the police, Chamarthy G Pattabhiraman alias Guru Pattabhi Raman Chamarthy, a former employee of Tata Fertilizers Company, collected Rs 1.4 crore from Dr G Nagasaina Rao, a cardiovascular-thoracic surgeon turned businessman, on the pretext of arranging orders for supply of agricultural farm inputs for his business under the scheme.

“After collecting the amount from the doctor, the accused handed him two fake orders issued by in the name of Dr Paritosh Bhattachharayya, Director of Agriculture West Bengal and Piyush Kanti Pramanick, Director of Horticulture (technical) Government of West Bengal,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Hyderabad.

The accused, who had been on the run and holing up in Delhi and Mumbai, was arrested on Thursday from Secunderabad. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and took up the investigation.

