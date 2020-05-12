Hyderabad: Fraudster dupes bizman of Rs 74,500

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: A businessman from Karkhana in Secunderabad, who was looking to buy face masks online, was duped of Rs 74,500 by fraudster. The businessman had posted his intention to purchase face masks for business purpose on a few websites.

“A person made a WhatsApp call to the him and introduced himself as a supplier. To gain his confidence, the conman provided a GST number to the victim to check and verify,” said the Cybercrime police. They, further, said the businessman, believing him, made an online transfer of Rs 74,500 towards the purchase of masks. However he later realised that he was cheated and complained with the police.

