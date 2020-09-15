Hyderabad: Fraudsters dupe 11 people of Rs 7 lakh

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Seven persons lost around Rs 4 lakh to fraudsters who allegedly duped them on a popular e-commerce platform on the pretext of selling motorcycles, cars, air-conditioners and other electronic gadgets at cheap prices.

“The conmen collected money towards transportation and registration charges on different instances and duped them,” Cybercrime police officials said.

In separate cases, four others lost around Rs 3 lakh through ATM card cloning. The victims complained to the Cybercrime police that some persons withdrew money from their accounts. The police found during preliminary inquiries that the money was withdrawn from Delhi and Noida. The police have booked cases and are investigating.

