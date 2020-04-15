Hyderabad: Fraudsters dupe 3 persons of over Rs 4 lakh

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters continued to target people during the lockdown in the city and dupe them of their hard earnings. Three persons had approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police after they were duped of huge amount by the fraudsters. In the first case, a retired employee lost Rs1.20 lakh to the fraudsters. According to the police, the victim a resident of Khairatabad in the city got a call from a person who informed him that his ‘PayTm’ KYC is to be updated else he would face some snags. “Believing him the man downloaded a “fix account app” as directed by the fraudster on his mobile phone. The caller who then got access to the phone of the victim made transaction of Rs 1.20 lakh without the victim’s knowledge,” said KVM Prasad, ACP Cyber Crime.

In another case, a fraudster duped a man who had booked a parcel through a courier, of Rs 1.04 lakh. The victim who did not receive the parcel searched Google and called a helpline number listed for the courier agency.

“However, the website was fake and the fraudster who received the call asked the victim to fill in a form along with bank account details. The victim then realised that Rs 1.04 lakh was deducted from his account,” said the officer.

In the third case, fraudsters called up the victim saying his KYC details of bank account need to be updated. The caller sent a form to the victim who unsuspectingly filled it up. “Afterwards, the man found Rs 1.90 lakh was deducted from his bank account,” said Prasad.

The police appealed to the public not to entertain any phone calls made by the unknown persons who claimed to be customer service executives.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .