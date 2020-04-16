Hyderabad: Fraudsters dupe ex-banker of Rs 5 lakh

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: A retired bank employee lost Rs 5 lakh to fraudsters who trapped the victim after claiming to be customer care executives of the State Bank of India. According to the police, the fraudsters called the victim, who used to do transactions using the SBI mobile app, and claiming to be customer care executives of the bank and asked him to reveal the Mobile Banking Personal Identification Number (MPIN).

“After the victim provided the MPIN number, the fraudsters asked for the OTP received on the mobile phone. The victim gave them that number too,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cyber Crime, adding that after the victim received the phone call on April 8, the fraudsters withdrew Rs 5 lakh from his account over the last one week.

“The fraudster downloaded the SBI app on his mobile phone and after taking the MPIN and OTP from the victim did transactions over one week,” he said, adding that the police have registered a case and are investigating.

