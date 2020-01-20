Hyderabad: Fraudsters target new bank customers

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: With awareness among most citizens on frauds pertaining to banks increasing, cyber fraudsters are slowly targeting customers of new banks. The modus operandi is the same old one though, calling and posing as bank executives to extract personal detail which is then misused to steal money from the victim’s account.

Police said these fraudsters were collecting details from third party agencies and duping people in the guise of up gradation of credit cards, reward points, blocking of cards and so on. A majority of these cyber fraudsters, police said, were operating from various States across the country and were fraudulently collecting customer card data of new banks from third party agencies at nominal rates.

“They call the customer asking them to upgrade their card, or say that the customer has got some reward points in his or her account and that they have to give the card details to redeem the points,” Cybercrime officials said, adding that the tricks also went on like saying the card details were being taken to help avoid the card being blocked.

“Using such pretexts, these fraudsters are collecting the One Time Password apart from other details from customers with debit cards,” officials said. Once they receive the OTP number, the fraudsters are transferring the amount from the customer’s account to their e-wallets. Sometime ago, a customer of a recently launched bank approached the Cybercrime police stating that he received a call from an unknown person claiming to be officials from the bank, asking for card details to avoid blocking of the card.

“The complainant shared his card details along with the OTP. Within no time, he received messages stating that Rs 71,000 was withdrawn from his account in five transactions,” officials said, adding that of late such complaints were coming in frequently.

