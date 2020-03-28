Hyderabad: Free dinner for poor at Annapurna centres from Saturday night

By | Published: 3:32 pm

Hyderabad: After ensuring lunch for free through Annapurna centres, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is launching free dinner service through these centres from Saturday night to help the needy during the lockdown.

Since Thursday, free meals are being offered at all 150 Annapurna centres across the city during lunch time. On Saturday, about 30,000 meals were offered through these centres till late afternoon.

Now, the municipal corporation is gearing up to launch free dinner service through these centres at around 7 pm from tonight. To begin with, the service will be launched at 50 centres and based on the demand, it will be extended to other centres, said a senior official from GHMC.

To avoid congregation of people at the centres, special measures were being taken to dispose the food faster, besides ensuring sanitation.

These 50 centres for dinner service have been identified based on the demand from visitors, especially daily wage workers, hostel inmates and others.

The initiative to launch free dinner was taken up following instructions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

In a bid to ensure more people get benefited through the service, the municipal corporation is setting up makeshift centres near basthis for daily wage earners and also in areas where hostel are located.

