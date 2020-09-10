Hyderabad: Full Metro services resume after 5-month hiatus

Face covering mandatory for passengers as well as staff

Hyderabad: Pandemic or not, Hyderabad Metro Rail services began zooming across the city on all three corridors on Wednesday, bringing an end to a gap of over five months in operations.

The services had resumed in a graded manner from Monday. On Wednesday, Metro services were operated on all three corridors continuously from 7am to 9pm. A total of 680 train trips were made with the total number of passengers on the day estimated to be over 31,000.

From Thursday onwards, the train services will be regular on all corridors from 7am to 9pm, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said, adding, all the services were operated with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and by ensuring that all passengers were boarding the train wearing face masks.

Wearing of a face mask on a Metro train has been made mandatory not just for passengers but for staff as well, with Smart Card and Mobile QR tickets along with cashless/online transactions being encouraged for the safety of passengers. In order to ensure physical distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains are already in place, officials said, adding that thermal screening was being at entry points into the stations to ensure that only asymptomatic persons were being allowed to travel.

The frequency of trains is every five minutes while five stations that are located in containment zones remain closed as of now.

