Hyderabad gain crucial lead in Vijay Merchant Trophy under-16 match

Hyderabad: Hyderabad bowlers pulled off a stunning effort to dismiss Tamil Nadu for 127 runs and gain an all-important 134-run first-innings lead in the second day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy under-16 match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Wednesday.

Hyderabad bowlers, led by Pranav Ajay Varma (3/20), struck crucial blows at regular intervals and Wafer Kather (39) stood out from the rest of the batsmen for Tamil Nadu. Hyderabad lost three quick wickets in the second innings before Mayank Rohit Gupta (12 batting) and Dheeraj Goud (11 batting) batted through the remaining overs.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 261 & 46/3 in 18 overs vs Tamil Nadu 127 in 74.2 overs (Wafer Kather 39, Pranav Ajay Varma 3/20).

