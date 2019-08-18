Hyderabad: Gambling den raided

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team on Saturday nabbed 14 persons who were allegedly gambling by playing three cards and seized Rs 47,220 in cash and 16 mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a house at Domalguda under Chikkadpally police station area and caught the suspects. Abdul Lateef Khan (42), the main organiser was collecting money from the participants and allowing them to play the three card game at his premises located on the first floor of the Ambika jewellers building at Lower Tank Bund.

“Lateef collected a commission of Rs 500 per game from the participants,” said the Task Force (central) Inspector Sayini Srinivasa Rao. The suspects along with the seized property were handed over to the Chikkadpally police station for further action.

