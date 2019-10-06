Hyderabad: Gambling den raided, 13 held

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: Special Operations Team (SOT) sleuths of Rachakonda raided a gambling den at Neredmet and caught 13 persons who were playing cards at a house in RK Puram. The sleuths seized Rs 59,320 cash, playing cards and 13 mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the house of Micheal Albert (33) who was collecting commission from all those participating in the gambling and allowing them to play at his house cum gambling den.

All the suspects were caught and handed over to Neredmet police station for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter