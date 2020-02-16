Hyderabad: Gambling den raided, 24 held

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Police arrested 24 persons who were gambling in a hotel room at Rahmathnagar in Yousufguda on Saturday and seized Rs 83,940 and playing cards from them. Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) raided the room in Hotel Margi in Rahmathnagar and caught P Raviteja, who police said had invited the participants and was collecting a commission from the players. All the arrested persons along with the property were handed over to Jubilee Hills police for further action.

