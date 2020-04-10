Hyderabad: Gamers gain big amid lockdown

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: While the 21-day lockdown has led to a spike in screen time for online streaming, one more industry – gaming – is also witnessing growth. Whether it is a multi-player or single-player or even just watching others play, the industry has seen an average of 30-60 per cent spike. Reports suggest that the most popular mobile game PUBG has seen its download base cross 600 million in just two years of its launch.

“The audience on Internet spends time on video and social networking usually, but the lockdown has them all looking for more engaging activities like gaming and across the globe the sector has seen an increase of 30-60 per cent,” said Ravi Kiran, CEO, GoLive Games, a Hyderabad-based gaming company.

“We are seeing a huge increase in games being downloaded in the last few weeks and also time spent on games per day has also increased,” Sridhar Muppidi, co-founder and chairman, Purple Talk.

If the increase in downloads is one part of the story, the experts also point out that the lockdown has also led to a spike in multi-player gaming with many gamers competing with each other online.

“Online board games and casual games, which were usually played along by the gamers have transformed into multi-player games. Gamers are inviting their friends and peers to compete on the platform online and engage in a more entertaining format,” said VK Samhith, CEO, Born Monkie, another city-based gaming platform.

Born Monkie’s popular games include Auto Raja, Undercover and ShapeHit. The company claims to see a hike of 12 per cent in in-app purchase for Auto Raja with its daily active users growing by about 20 per cent in the last two months.

“Most gamers are turning to more multiplayer experiences like PUBG, Free Fire and the new games from RIOT like Team Fight Tactics and Valorant. Once people spend time playing with friends, they will continue to have fun post lockdown as well. We expect gaming to grow massively in 2020 as the lockdown would have given that gaming experience to the new entrants,” added Kiran.

“While the interest and engagement have definitely seen an increase, there has also been a growing interest to conduct online classes. We are also seeing a lot of traditional companies from the aviation industry approaching us to build games in order to keep their employees and travellers engaged,” said Rajat Ojha, director, Immersive Gamitronics Studio, a Hyderabad-based company that uses VR/AR technology to build games.

