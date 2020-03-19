Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital staff fight coronavirus bravely

By | Published: 9:30 pm 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Taking care of 12 persons who tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease is no mean task. For starters, there is no direct medication or an approved therapeutic regimen meant for such patients. Barring a few scientific papers published by researchers from China and an advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, doctors of Gandhi Hospital did not have any first-hand experience of handling a Covid-19 patient.

Yet, much to their credit, the doctors, nurses, paramedics and the entire administration of the hospital treated a Covid-19 patient, while 12 more who are admitted in the isolation wing continued to be in stable condition. “The entire hospital staff is working like one single unit to provide treatment to the patients. Like the first case, we want zero mortality in our hospital and that’s why healthcare workers of all cadres dedicated their energies towards fighting the novel coronavirus,” Dr P Sravan Kumar, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said.

On an average, each doctor spends anywhere between 10 hours and 12 hours a day at the hospital. “We are not worried about the long hours. We personally interact with the patients on a daily basis, which is very important to help them physically and mentally,” Dr Sravan said.

