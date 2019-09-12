Hyderabad: Ganesh immersion begins from Balapur

By | Published: 1:07 pm

Hyderabad: The main Ganesh immersion procession started on a grand note from Balapur now around 11 a.m after the laddu auction. The laddu was auctioned for Rs.17.60 lakh.

Soon after the auction, the Balapur Ganesh started for immersion in a procession to Hussain Sagar and will pass through Chandrayangutta, Aliabad, Charminar, Afzalgunj, M J Market, Abids and Liberty. En route several Ganesh idols will join the main procession.

Till 12.30 p.m only a handful of idols had made their way on to the main procession route in the old city and police expect the idols to come on the road by around 2 p.m.

“Several idols are still in the colonies and will join the main procession by 2 p.m. After 2 p.m we expect the procession to speed up. Our officers are on the field and making all efforts to ensure peace,” said a senior police official.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, who visited Charminar area, and reviewed the arrangements earlier in the day, said the government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the final immersion procession. “We hope the things will pass off in a hassle-free way with active participation of the public, devotees and the organizers,” he said.

The city police have made elaborate arrangements by deploying around 22,000 police personnel to ensure security for the procession.

