Hyderabad: Gang cheating people on OLX nabbed from Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police nabbed a five-member OLX fraudster gang from Bharatpur in Rajasthan involved in as many as 40 cases in Hyderabad.

Officials seized Rs 1 lakh, mobile phones and other material from them. The arrested persons were Rukhmin, Murfeed, Saikul Khan, Shahrukh and Rakham Khan.

According to the police, the suspects conspired to cheat people on OLX.com in the guise of selling products. Each of them was involved in over half-a-dozen cases and were operating from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

All their transactions were only through E-wallets, officials said, adding that with complaints mounting, a special team was formed, which nabbed the gang from Bharatpur of Rajasthan.

