Hyderabad: Gang impersonates dead techies to cheat banks

Hyderabad: This gang impersonated techies who died in accidents and cheated banks into giving them loans worth Rs 53 lakh, all in the name of the dead. The gang’s vile run however was finally busted by the Cyberabad Cybercrime police who on Saturday nabbed the six-member gang.

Police said they had forged the documents of dead techies using the loopholes in the banking and the telecommunication service system and committed the fraud.

The arrested persons were N Phani Chowdary, M Swaroop Nath Chowdary, P Srinivasa Rao, K Harish, N Venu Gopal and Veera Shekar Rao. The fraud came to light after a senior manager of HDFC bank in Hyderabad realised that the credit card of a techie, who died recently, was misused to swindle Rs 2.7 lakh. Based on a complaint, a case was booked by the Cybercrime police and investigated.

According to the police, Phani Chowdary, the mastermind of the scam, along with Swaroop Nath Chowdary plotted to fraudulently avail loans in the names of techies working in Hitec City and who had passed away in accidents.

“They decided to do it by impersonating the dead in banks and in mobile stores by using fabricated identity proofs and other documents. They shared the idea with other members and they too agreed,” said VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad.

Phani and Swaroop procured the details of techies including their mobile numbers and workplace, which were easily available online on Google, Facebook and other social networking websites.

“They collected mobile numbers and procured duplicate SIM cards in the names of the dead persons by submitting fake documents. Their associates further collected customer IDs and bank account details by visiting the banks in person,” Sajjanar said.

Using the customer ID and mobile number, they logged into net banking and clicked on the ‘forgot password’ option and got the password changed. They then accessed net banking through the changed password and raised requests for instant pre-approved loans and credit cards.

“After availing loans, they transferred the loan and balance amount from the accounts of the dead persons into theirs,” the Commissioner said.

Investigators said in cases when they fail to crack the mail ID of the dead person, they would request banks to change the registered mail ID and then use the changed mail ID to login to their net banking. They also requested for new debit cards for existing accounts.

