Hyderabad gas mechanic’s robbery tale lands him behind bars

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police cracked a robbery case with the arrest of a gas stove repairing agency employee here on Wednesday. Around Rs 2 lakh in cash, a bike and other material was recovered from him.

He was identified as Mohd Faheemuddin (25) of Aman Nagar, Yakutpura, who worked as a gas stove mechanic at Santoshnagar.

According to the police, R Gopi Prakash, manager of Brightening Gas Service, Santhoshnagar, lodged a complaint stating that on Tuesday morning around 10 am, he gave Rs 2 lakh to his employee Faheem to hand it over to one Krishna Reddy, near Reddy College, Narayanguda. But, 30 minutes layer, Faheem called up Prakash stating that two persons had robbed him at knife-point.

“Faheem wanted to set up his own shop and plotted the robbery. He gave the cash to his friend Syed Layeeq saying he would collect it in a couple of hours. He then called up Prakash and said two persons had robbed him of the cash at knife-point when he had stopped his bike on the roadside to answer a phone call,” the police said.

The police visited the crime spot and verified the CCTV footage from the surrounding area, but found nothing. “We suspected his role. He confessed to the crime during interrogation. He wanted set up his own stove repairing shop and came up with the fake robbery story,” police said.