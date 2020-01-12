Hyderabad gears up for comedy nights

By | Published: 12:18 am 9:06 pm

Making a person laugh is not such an easy job, and when a person makes ‘making others laugh’ his/her job, imagine how difficult it might be! However, with rising demand for stand-up comedy shows and increasing number of people in the city making it their profession, the scene started looking up and opening up many avenues, and venues, for young aspirants.

While there are more opportunities for standup comics in the north, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, slowly south, led by Bengaluru and Chennai, is also providing good platforms for performers. Hyderabad, too, is taking its baby steps towards comedy as audience have been encouraging such shows in the past couple of years. Presently, there are about 18 standup comedians in the city with a few achieving popularity.

Meet Rajasekhar Mamidanna, the first standup comedian in Hyderabad who started out in 2012. He quit his job to follow his passion and in 2014 he started a group called Funny Side Up with five members — Avinash Agarwal, Rohit Swain, Saikiran and Umesh Somani. “I started the team with an intention to provide a better platform to standup comedy in Hyderabad and our goal is to get on to OTT platform to reach more people,” says Rajasekhar.

Bhavneet of Hyderabadass Comedy Club worked in the media earlier but quit and took a year’s break to focus on standup comedy. Evoking humour in any situation is Bhavneet’s speciality. He tries to pick general topics which can be understood by everybody and entertains the public. This talented youngster travelled to various places to perform. “From the past four years there are 18 to 19 people who are performing; there was no fixed venue or time but now things changed and we have few places where we go regularly and perform,” says Bhavneet.

Sandesh Johnny from the city has also been part of the Hyderabad comedy circuit for four years now. He has performed for audiences across the country with his unique observations that are craftily clubbed with a story-telling style of comedy. His comedy tickles the bones and audience will split their sides. “Most of my shows are in Hindi and English; the response is really good. It’s been a fun ride for the past four years. As we have new audience for every show, we try to explain what comedy is and what we are talking about so that they have an idea about the show to be presented. Standup comedy is not just a joke, it is personal experience mostly. I quit my job in Amazon and made standup my full-time profession now. I’m happy with not only my decision but also my profession,” says Sandesh, who travelled to 27 cities in 30 days to perform and says his first show will always remain memorable.

Vivek B Muralidharan believes that there will always be an audience for

standup comedy but it all depends on who is performing — if it’s a big star and known face, the crowd is more as standup is a star-driven show. Not many people come to watch the standup comedy if it’s not a known person. “For most of the shows which we perform we are prepared in advance – while 60 per cent of the show runs with the concept which we bring along, the rest is through spontaneity. Before performing, we look at the audience and take stock. If there are more youngsters, we try to talk more about trending things like Pub-G or Sachin Tendulkar; else something which they can relate to,” says Vivek who “enjoys when he performs”. “It’s my part-time job but soon, I intend to make it a full-time job. I enjoy a lot when I perform in colleges, as youth are very much active and catch the joke faster than others,” shares Vivek.