Hyderabad gears up for Valentine’s Day

By | Published: 12:11 am 9:28 pm

When you see vendors selling red, heart-shaped helium balloons on the stretch of Necklace Road, you know it’s that time of the year again. Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and you can see the buzz around it is already at its peak, thanks to the advertisements tailored exclusively for this eventful day.

This is the only time when diamonds and chocolates are sold alike, catering specifically to audiences who celebrate this day. Where does one find out about such offers? Don’t have to look too hard.

Radio ads while you are in Uber, hoardings at major locations and social media posts — unless you are away from civilisation — are definitely on the top-of-mind recall. Salon services to smartphones, everything has exclusive offers especially designed for the V-day.

Then & now

It wasn’t always like this. A simple greeting card and a Dairy Milk bar was all that took to make this day special. Talking about this change, Sanjay Singh, store manager at Archies Paper Rose Shoppe, Abids, says, “Definitely the sales are not like earlier. Ever since WhatsApp and Facebook started, greeting cards’ sales have declined drastically.”

He says it is not Valentine’s Day now, but Valentine’s week. The 7-day-long celebrations have different themes like rose, propose, chocolate, teddy, promise, hug, kiss and, then, finally the V-day. “Young college-goers, who favour personal shopping over online, still buy gifts from our store,” concludes Sanjay.

What’s on Hyderabad’s agenda?

Well, among the many events in the city, heading to clubs and pubs — where there is going to be music and young cheerful crowd — aces the list.

City-based entrepreneur, Ketan Agarwal gives an insight into what the people in the city expect on this day.

He says, “The youth of Hyderabad always look forward to places where this day is made special for them in terms of the arrangements, surprises, gifts and décor.”

Ketan further adds, “People want to see gestures that bring a smile on their loved one’s face, and that is why they don’t mind trying different places every year.”

What is new?

Travel websites creating exclusive Valentine’s Day holiday packages has become popular in the recent years. Thanks to Instagram and other travel blogs, youngsters would any day prefer spending money on newer experiences than splurging unnecessarily on random gifts.

#Whyiamsingle

Like everything else on the social media, this hashtag is also trending for its hilarious memes about this day. These are a bunch of funny and borderline absurd reasons as to why people are still single.

The paradigm shift in today’s youth, from cheesy stereotypical statements for expressing their love to being okay with cracking jokes on themselves, gives a sense of what this day could mean in the next couple of years.

Easy, breezy and funny would be the best bet.