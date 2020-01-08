Hyderabad: Generating power from urinals

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Swachch Bharat initiative has spawned many innovative solutions like Loo Café and She Toilets to address the issue of shortage of public urinals in Hyderabad. In an attempt to further improvise and come up with better solutions, an NRI from Telangana is working to introduce mobile public urinals that can generate electricity.

Sudheer Jalagam, a resident of Suryapet who has worked in the United States for over two decades, is pursuing the concept of setting up mobile urinals and generating electricity from them, in the city.

A similar concept was introduced by a group of scientists from West England University who were researching the topic of generating electricity from urinals. Such experiments have been successful to some extent in a few African countries like Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya, Sudheer said.

“We are in talks with West England University researchers for transferring the technology to India. They have implemented a similar concept in a few countries in Africa by collaborating with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A similar attempt is being made in Hyderabad,” Sudheer said.

Sudheer believes that such a novel idea will go a long way on coming out with a sustainable model to address the issue of making public toilets readily accessible to public and also having a fool-proof system in place to maintain them. The software professional is looking for voluntary organisations and philanthropists who can back the concept of generating electricity from urinals.

Tech behind concept

Human urine comprises 98 per cent water and 2 per cent urea that has carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen and oxygen. The UK researchers figured out a way of generating electricity from hydrogen atoms by separating them from the oxygen present in the urine.

“Using Microbio fuel cells (MFCs) electricity can be generated directly. These experiments were successful in several schools in Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya,” Sudheer said.

Sudheer points out that on an experimental basis, a few toilets will be set up in Hyderabad, which will generate electricity and can be used by nearby shops and streetlights. “When people realize that urine can be utilised for some purpose, then it will go a long way in addressing the issue of open urination problem. We can even customise such urinals suitable for the local needs,” Sudheer said. Sudheer can be reached at: [email protected]

