Hyderabad: Get nit-picky in these workshops

By Author  |  Published: 2nd Feb 2020  6:45 pm
Ladies, it is time to enhance your skills as The Decor Arts announces its most-awaited workshops to be held in Hyderabad. Learn how to gift wrap things like a pro in the gift wrapping workshop on February 8 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. The fee is Rs 3,500 (inclusive of material and tea/coffee). What you will learn is Japanese style gift packing, fancy gift wrapping, Kimono gift packing, three types of bow, stick on (big brooch) and ribbon handling.

On the same day, a trousseau packing workshop will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm priced at Rs 3,500 (inclusive of material and tea/coffee) where you can learn basket and hamper decoration, hamper jacketing and draping, ring platter, variety of flower arrangements and colour theme and platters.

On February 9, those who wish to add to their existing skills can check out the advance trousseau packing workshop from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. The cost for the workshop is
Rs 5,500 (inclusive of material and tea/coffee). The workshop will cover baby announcement theme packing, wedding theme packing, cage concept with flower decoration, ribbon work and bows, decoration with colour combination followed by a discussion on corporate and festival gift packaging.

Creative ladies can try their hand at making flowers on February 9 to be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm at a cost of Rs 2,500. The class will cover giant paper rose flower, velvet flower, organza flower, stocking flower stick, pom-pom with a discussion on flower decor and theme parties. The material will be provided, but participants need to bring stationary kit. The venue for the workshops are the Mercure hotel.

To book a spot, contact 97119 01626 or shoot a mail to [email protected]

