Hyderabad gets 16th fridge for the needy

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Kalasha Fine Jewels has extended its support for the ‘Feed the Need’ initiative to install the 16th unit of Apple Fridge at Banjara Hills Road No.12 here on Wednesday.

The joint initiative of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Apple Fridge aims to promote donation of the left-over food and keep them in these refrigerators, which could be taken by homeless and needy people.

These refrigerators will be accessible to anyone who wishes to have a free meal during any time of the day, according to a press release.

Musharraf Farooq, GHMC zonal commissioner along with Chanda Sreenivas Rao, Director, Caps Gold, Inaugurated the unit on Wednesday, the release added.