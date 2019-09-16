Hyderabad gets a new used two-wheeler showroom

By | Published: 7:56 pm

India’s most trusted used two-wheeler brand, CredR, now forays into Hyderabad with its first showroom in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar. Inaugurated on September 15, it is the first in a series of 20+ showrooms that the brand plans to open in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. With over 2 lakh+ customers, CredR’s showrooms are spread across India’s top cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Sikar and Kota, with 45+ operational showrooms.

CredR has a simple process to buy or sell a two-wheeler. In order to buy a bike of their choice, the customer is required to browse through the list of bikes on CredR website, explore the detailed inspection report from ‘auto experts’, before shortlisting one or more bikes. Apart from the thorough Inspection sheet, CredR provides free test of the bike/s before making the final decision.

At CredR, every two-wheeler is certified by auto experts on 120+ inspection checkpoints, to ensure customers get to choose from 100% certified bikes only. The auto experts at CredR come with 8+ years of industry experience and from various brands.

To ensure that the customer gets the right bike, every purchase made at CredR is secured for the future. CredR provides the best-in-class warranty covering the critical bike parts including engine and gearbox with a free 6 months comprehensive warranty worth Rs 5,000. In addition, CredR offers a free 7-days buy protect under which any unforeseen issues arising post purchase will be resolved within the first week of purchase.

Telugu actor Priyanka Jawalkar inaugurated CredR’s first-ever used two-wheeler showroom in Hyderabad in the presence of Sasidhar Nandigam, chief strategy officer, CredR. “With Hyderabad’s large urban population, including college-going students and working professionals, two-wheelers are the most sought-after choice for daily commute. Our endeavour is to provide the community with a trustworthy platform that offers quality used two-wheelers at affordable prices,” Sasidhar said.