Hyderabad gets BoConcept’s first outlet in south

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:02 am 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Zoe Concepts launched BoConcept’s first retail outlet in Hyderabad. The 65 year-Old Danish furniture manufacturer and retailer will be located in Banjara Hills, featuring products from designers such as Oki Sato, Henerik Pedersen and Karim Rashid.

BoConcept is a Danish designer, manufacturer and retailer of contemporary furniture and lighting for living, dining, sleeping, home-office and outdoor spaces.

The BoConcept store in Hyderabad is spread across 4,000 sq ft and constitutes of 14 in-house studios. The store will illustrate various living spaces in the house such as living rooms, dining rooms, study areas, hallways and the home office.

Commenting on the launch, Navin Khanna, director of BoConcept India said, ‘We have noticed that Hyderabad has matured in the last couple of years as a luxury market. We have always observed that cities which have dedicated zones for luxury products often have a consistent demand for them which has propelled us to consider Hyderabad as our next city to launch a store. Since our entry in India, there is a lot of acceptance of Danish designs-the modernistic approach that we have. We see great potential in Hyderabad and feel that it is a great choice for our first store in southern India.’’

The BoConcept stores are designed according to the latest global mood and style trends, the brand has zeroed in on the metropolitan and Scandinavian styles and keeps adapting them to their collection season after season.

The Metropolitan style comes from the big-city lifestyle of the upscale metropolis whereas the Scandinavian style brings BoConcept back to its Nordic roots and design heritage where natural light plays an important role in creating a specific mood.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter