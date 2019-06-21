Hyderabad gets first monsoon shower

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: After a long wait, skies opened up and showered the first monsoon rain across the city on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared South-West monsoon in the State on Friday. Most parts of Telangana received rains including Hyderabad and remaining parts of the State are likely to be covered in one or two days, IMD officials said.

“The rainfall in June month is expected to be below normal while overall seasonal rainfall is expected to be close to normal. There would no more heat wave conditions in the State and there is no chance of drought-like situation”, said YK Reddy, Director IMD Hyderabad.

Private weather forecast agency, Skymetweather said rainfall will continuously increase for the next three days over the entire State including Hyderabad.

Commuters throng metro stations

With traffic literally coming to a standstill at major thoroughfares in Punjagutta, Madhapur and Gachibowli due to heavy rains, commuters thronged metro stations, especially Hitec City and Durgam Cheruvu stations on Friday night. Almost all the metro stations along the stretch were packed with commuters who were returning home from office.

To manage the overcrowded metro stations, the HMRL authorities mobilised additional resources in terms of manpower and added more trains that were specially operated from Hitec City metro station. Initially, the metro authorities struggled to manage the sudden influx and spike in the number of passengers at the metro stations. However, with the introduction of more trains and proper crowd management, the crowd at the metro stations thinned down within an hour, senior metro officials said.

